Indore: Anti-party activity will lead to expulsion for six years

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The meeting of the disciplinary committee constituted by City Congress Indore under the chairmanship of Indore city Congress committee president Vinay Bakliwal was held on Friday on the premises of Guleshwar Mahadev Temple.

It was unanimously decided in the meeting that any Congress worker or office-bearer who fills the form as a candidate against the Congress candidate and contests the election will be expelled from the party for six years.

It will be considered a violation of discipline if any Congress worker or office-bearer spreads news on social media that harms the party’s representation and questions the image of Congress. Strict actions will be taken against those who violate the principles laid by the disciplinary committee.

It is made clear that any dispute in the party should be solved within themselves rather than creating an issue through social media.

It was unanimously decided in the meeting that not taking care of seniority on the stage in the meetings organised would also amount to indiscipline, Congressmen should be seated on the platform on the basis of their seniority.

The meeting was mainly attended by Kripa Shankar Shukla, Ramesh Yadav Ustad, Rajesh Sharma, Suresh Minda, Rajesh Chokse, KK Yadav, Shyam Sundar Yadav, Shakuntala Bade, PD Agarwal, Anil Shukla, Prem Khadayata, Abhay Verma, Aman Bajaj, Imtiaz Belim, and Satyanarayan Salwadia.

Read Also Indore: Second list of BEd seat allotment to be released tomorrow