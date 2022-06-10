e-Paper Get App

Indore: Second list of BEd seat allotment to be released tomorrow

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 10, 2022, 03:25 PM IST
article-image
Pixabay/Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Department of Higher Education (DHE) is going to release second seat allotment list of teacher education courses including BEd, MEd, BPEd and MPEd on June 11.

Students whose names will feature into the list would have to report to allotted college and submit fee for confirmation of admission.

DHE has granted three rounds of centralised online counselling this year for admission into teacher education programmes.

At present, registrations for final round of centralized online admission counselling are going on and will continue till June 13.

Final round of seat allotment will be made on June 22.

DHE sources said that more rounds could be permitted if seats remained empty in BEd course.

