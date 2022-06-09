Bhopal: District returning officers instructed to launch voter awareness campaign

State Election Commission office, Bhopal. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Election Commissioner (SEC) Basant Pratap Singh, on Thursday, directed the collector and district returning officers (DROs) to make a well-planned action plan for voter awareness campaign for panchayat and urban bodies election-2022 and ensure its implementation.

He directed to send information about activities done related to voter awareness campaign to the commission. A detailed action plan has been sent by the commission to all districts. Based on this, he asked to prepare a district level action plan.

Singh said that it is necessary to increase percentage of voting through publicity, to understand the importance of voting and to motivate voters to cast their franchise.

Under the campaign, giving information to voters about the process of voting, encouraging women and young voters to vote, efforts to increase percentage of polling at polling stations where percentage of voting has been low in the last election.

To establish voter assistance centres at the ward or polling station level and inform about security arrangements being devised by the administration in sensitive polling booths on a priority basis.

Similarly, the main objective of the campaign is to make voters aware of the value of voting. The role of voters in a democracy, to make pregnant women, senior citizens and disabled voters aware of the process of voting easily and to make voters and candidates aware of the innovations made by the commission and amendments made in the rules and instructions.