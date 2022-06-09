Bhopal: Southwest monsoon likely to arrive in state by Jun 15-20

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The southwest monsoon is likely to set over Madhya Pradesh between June 15 and 20, an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

The normal onset date of monsoon in Madhya Pradesh was around June 17, and the state is expected to receive above normal rainfall, senior meteorologist P K Saha of IMD Bhopal said.

The last time around, the southwest monsoon arrived in the central state on June 10, seven days ahead of its normal course.

The maximum temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district, he said.

Among the major cities in the state, Gwalior recorded 43.9 degrees Celsius (two above normal), followed by Jabalpur at 42.2 degrees Celsius (one above normal), Bhopal at 41.7 (two above normal) and Indore at 39.7 degrees Celsius, the official said.

