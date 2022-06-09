Bhopal: Campaign to be launched for DPT and TD vaccines in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The vaccination campaign for DPT and TD will start on August 16. This decision was taken in the meeting of the State Task Force Committee under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Health Mohammad Suleman.

A poster based on the campaign was also released saying DPT vaccine to the children of class one and TD to the children of classes 5th and 10th, according to state government officials.

Three vaccine formulations are available to protect against these diseases. DPT vaccine is given to children 6 weeks to 6 years of age to protect them from all 3 illnesses. It is given at 2 months, 4 months, 6 months, 15-18 months, and 4-6 years.



TD vaccine is a booster dose for tetanus and Diptheria. Children ages 7 through 10 who aren't fully vaccinated against pertussis, including children, never been vaccinated or with unknown vaccination status, should get a single dose of the Tdap vaccine. Teens ages 13 through 18 who haven't gotten the Tdap vaccine yet should get a dose, followed by a booster of tetanus and diphtheria (Td) every 10 years.

According to the doctors, DPT (Diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis) are all diseases caused by bacteria. All three can cause severe illness and death. Diphtheria and pertussis are spread from person to person. Tetanus enters the body through cuts or wounds.

Diphtheria causes a sore throat and thick covering in the back of the throat, and it can lead to breathing problems.

Tetanus is a bacteria found in dirt and soil mixed with animal waste. This contaminated soil can enter the body through cuts and puncture wounds. This is why we get a Tetanus vaccine when people step on a dirty nail. Tetanus causes painful tightening of the muscles all over the body.

Tetanus leads to death in up to 2 out of 10 cases. Of those who survive nearly all will spend weeks on a ventilator.

Pertussis (whooping cough) causes persistent coughing spells that make it difficult for infected people to breathe.