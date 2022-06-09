Bhopal: Global leader Kamlesh Patel ‘Daaji’ calls on CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): President of Heartfulness Institute Kamlesh Patel ‘Daaji’ called on Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his residence on Tuesday.

Daaji is the fourth Guru of Sahaj Marg Parampara and the global leader and President of Heartfulness Institute. The institute conducts yoga activities, natural health therapy and meditation training programmes. Chouhan also meditated according to this method under the guidance of Daaji.

The Chief Minister sought information about the activities conducted by the institute for the intellectual development of children, their receptivity and development of advanced consciousness. The possibilities of conducting this programme in some schools of the state were also discussed.

Discussion was also held on tree plantation, water conservation, use of water, conservation of endangered plant species and conducting natural farming-related activities on selected mountains of the state under the guidance of the institute.

Chouhan informed about the ongoing activities in the field of clean and green energy including solar energy in the state.

Ruchivardhan Mishra, Sanjay Sehgal, Babulal Jat, Neil Kelkar and Gajendra Gautam also met CM Chouhan. The effect of the Brighter Minds programme of the institute on receptivity of children was also demonstrated in front of Chouhan.

The first centre of Heartfulness Institute in the state was established in 1987 at Ganj Basoda, Vidisha. At present 150 centres, 12 ashrams and 400 trainers are working in the state.