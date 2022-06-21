Many development works pending since 2014 in Khargone district

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A time-limit meeting was chaired by district collector Kumar Purushottam wherein he reviewed the progress of various development works and gave an ultimatum to Public Work Department (PWD), Project Implementation Unit (PIU) and Rural Engineering Services (RES) to complete long pending work within one month. The collector found that many development works are pending since 2014 and expressed his disapproval.

Khargone has been ranked among the lowest in CM Helpline number since past three months, in wake of this, top officials will be apprised of the worst performing departments including PHE, revenue and health departments.

Earlier, the collector had set a target to provide 3,000 Ayushman cards under the ambitious Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) to poor and vulnerable families which has been successfully achieved by Janpad CEO.

A list of schools and Anganwadi centres was handed over by the PHE department, whose verification work is pending with the concerned department. During this meeting, district panchayat CEO Divyank Singh, forest divisional officer Prashant Singh, additional Collector JS Baghel and other district officers were present while other janpad officials attended the meeting via the virtual medium.

