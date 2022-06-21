e-Paper Get App

Khargone: Person murdered father after later asked him to do work for livelihood

Police informed that the incident was reported on an intervening night of Sunday – Monday at Chotti Bamanpuri village.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 05:35 PM IST
article-image
Crime Scene Representative Photo |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Bamanpuri villages under Jhirniya police station limit in Khargone district witnessed a shocking incident in which a person killed his father and later hid his body in a pile of garbage outside his house. After the incident, the accused fled the spot, Jhirniya police said.

Police informed that the deceased was identified as forest department employee Sumersiya alias Sumersingh Jamrey, 53, while his accused son Thansingh is on the run.

Police informed that the incident was reported on an intervening night of Sunday – Monday at Chotti Bamanpuri village.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the deceased asked his son to do some work to earn a livelihood. Enraged over this, the accused attacked his father with an axe resulting in the death of Sumersingh on the spot.

After the incident, the accused buried the body in a pile of garbage and dung outside his house.

Meanwhile, the matter was revealed after some of Sumersingh’s relatives found him and his son missing at their place. Suspecting some foul play, they informed Jhirniya police.

After getting the information, the police team searched the entire area, including his house. Failing to get any clue about the duo’s whereabouts, the team decided to remove garbage and a dung heap and subsequently they found the body of Sumersingh.

Police prepared Panchama and sent the body for the post-mortem. A case has been registered against the accused son and a search for him is going on.

Read Also
Bhopal: Stories have therapeutic effect on our minds, says storyteller Jyoti Pande
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreKhargone: Person murdered father after later asked him to do work for livelihood

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra political crisis latest updates: Rebel Eknath Shinde removes 'Shiv Sena' from Twitter...

Maharashtra political crisis latest updates: Rebel Eknath Shinde removes 'Shiv Sena' from Twitter...

World’s most beautiful German athlete Alica Schmidt keen to race star footballer Neymar

World’s most beautiful German athlete Alica Schmidt keen to race star footballer Neymar

Maharashtra: MVA in trouble? After reports of revolt by 5 Congress MLAs, party says all 44...

Maharashtra: MVA in trouble? After reports of revolt by 5 Congress MLAs, party says all 44...

We have never and will never cheat for power: Eknath Shinde in first tweet after leaving for Surat

We have never and will never cheat for power: Eknath Shinde in first tweet after leaving for Surat

'Rebel' Shiv Sena leaders dial Uddhav Thackeray, claim they were 'forcibly' taken to Surat

'Rebel' Shiv Sena leaders dial Uddhav Thackeray, claim they were 'forcibly' taken to Surat