Bhopal: Stories have therapeutic effect on our minds, says storyteller Jyoti Pande

She said, “The stories have a therapeutic effect on our minds and can be used for making our lives easier and better.”

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 20, 2022, 10:47 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Orange Owl, a mental wellness start-up, in association with Soul Katha, a storytelling initiative, organised the second day long workshop on storytelling on Sunday.

The collaborative workshop was held from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. It was spearheaded by Jyoti Pande, storyteller-cum-traveller. 

As many as 14 people took part in the workshop focused on various aspects of storytelling like creating and narrating a story, story boarding, improvisation, applied theatre, mind and body exercises and public speaking.

Pandey is an ardent educationist and a practicing psychologist. She is a storyteller who had trained under Geeta Ramanujan and was a part of the Federation of Asian Storytellers conference held in Singapore in November (2018) and Bangaluru (2019). 

She expressed her joy of being associated with Orange Owl and appreciated the work they have been doing in the field of mental wellness and education for the past four years. The workshop culminated with distribution of certificates to participants by the mentor.

article-image

