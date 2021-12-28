Mandu: Historic town decked-up as Mandu fest to begin tomorrow

Mandu (Dhar, Madhya Pradesh): Historic Mandu town in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh is all set to host the Mandu Festival between December 30 and January 3.

All the preparations for the festival have been completed in compliance with corona protocol.

The five-day grand historical festival has been organised by the Government of Madhya Pradesh and E-Factor Entertainment.

The festival will be inaugurated by the state tourism minister Usha Thakur and Rajyavardhan Singh on Thursday.

Addressing the media, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board's principal secretary, tourism and managing director Shiv Shekhar Shukla said the historic town Mandu is famous for its heritage, culture, architecture and history of palaeontology.

The main attractions of the upcoming Mandu Festival will be a tour of its historic corridors, cycle tours, traditional folk arts, photography competitions, yoga practice at Ekkhamba palace, colorful programs of culinary arts, crafts and arts, dance and music.

Hot-air-balloon darshan of the city's forts and ruins from a height of several feet will be an attraction and Madhya Pradesh tourism ensure that visitors have a wonderful experience. In the evening at Revakund Narmada aarti will also add to the festival, Shukla said.

Shukla added that a grand gala has been organised from morning to night for all the invited tourists.

The day will begin with yoga practice and cycling tour at Ekkhamba palace, heritage walk and Instagram tour have been arranged. The rural tourism program will attract tourists to various historical sites in the city, and the star-gazing experience at the Dinosaur Park will certainly be amazing, he added.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 10:20 PM IST