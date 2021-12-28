Indore: Sikhi lessons on Shaheedi Diwas of Chaar Sahibzaade

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees thronged gurdwaras—especially LIG gurdwara—as the Sikh community observed Shaheedi Diwas of Chaar Sahibzaade from midnight on Sunday night. Under this event, parents were trained in how to learn from Guru Gobind Singh and help their children become mindful and confident.

The community is observing the martyrdom of Ajit Singh, Jujhar Singh, Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh—the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh—who sacrificed their lives in an important battle against the Mughals.

‘Center your mind’

‘We need to develop the necessary qualities from Chaar Sahibzaade starting from mindfulness. Focus should be laid on daily activities—for instance centering the mind while doing something and, thus, not letting it wander elsewhere. Concentrate on breathing during the day and focus on Guru Gobind Singh through Simran’

— Jasvinder Kaur, an elderly woman of the community

‘Develop confidence’

‘Kids should develop confidence. Allow your child to be who they’re destined to be and never use negative words. The Guru taught us to allow children to express themselves and ask questions’

— Amaira Kaur, a community member

‘Let them speak out’

‘Encourage children to speak in front of people and remember, in Sikhi, there are numerous activities which children can enjoy and learn from, which suit different personalities—such as a musician, a writer, a martial arts performer, and so forth

— Arshbir Singh Kohli, a community member

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 08:38 AM IST