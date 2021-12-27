Bhopal: Widow receives husband's pension; negligent surgeon penalised in Satna

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Following the direction of Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission, the withheld pension amount of an applicant was released, while a surgeon was penalised for his dereliction of duty, said an official on Monday.

A woman had approached the MPHRC seeking its intervention in getting released the withheld pension amount of her late husband. The applicant Kantibai Garg had told the Commission that her husband Rajkishore worked at tehsil office in Amarpatan of district Satna.

Rajkishor had died in December 2016, but his pension amount was not released after his demise. The authorities withheld his pension which amounted to Rs 2.89 lakh and the family had to face a lot of financial problems, the woman had told the Commission.

The Commission sought the details from Satna collector, and after a year the pending amount of Rs 2.89 lakh was released and handed over to the widow.

The rights panel taking note of the negligence of a LTT surgeon MM Pandey, posted in Satna district hospital, had directed the authorities to take disciplinary action. The divisional commissioner Rewa has stopped two increments of the doctor for dereliction of duty.

On November 11, 2020 a LTT camp was organised at community health centre Rampur Bhagelan. In the camp 21 women had come for the operation. They all were given antibiotics and anaesthesia before the medical procedure. The surgeon conducted only 10 operations and refused to proceed with the medical procedure of the remaining women who had come to the camp. The eleven women were sent back to their home without the operation. The Commission had directed the director health services Bhopal to submit a detailed report of the incident.

The three member committee was formed and after the investigations the committee found the surgeon guilty. The divisional commissioner Rewa stopped the two increments with immediate effect.

