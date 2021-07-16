Mandsaur: Youth Congress burns effigy of chief minister in Malhargarh to protest unruly behaviour with Digvijaya Singh

Malhargarh (Mandsaur district, Madhya Pradesh): To protest against indecent behaviour of police with former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh in Bhopal, Youth Congress staged protest by burning an effigy of chief minister on Thursday led by Congress leader Parshuram Sisodia, state Youth Congress general secretary Somil Nahta in Badwan.

They raised slogans too in protest and then burnt the effigy of chief minister and demanded the dismissal of Deputy Inspector General Irshad Wali. Youth Congress president Patel said that in Bhopal, former chief minister Digvijay Singh was attacked by police administration by using water cannons, the police there also used batons, which is a very shameful act.

He said that in the state where criminals are roaming free the government and police do not care to arrest them, cases are being registered against those who question the government on the issues of public interest.

On this occasion, state Youth Congress general secretary Somil Nahta, assembly candidate Parashuram Sisodia, district Youth Congress vice president Vinod Sharma, Block Congress president Kishore Goyal and many Congress workers including Pukhraj Jain, Shantilal Dhakad and others were present.