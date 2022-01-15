Mandsaur: Two fake corona-death for financial aid, booked

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur district reported rampant misuse of Supreme Courtís orders that directs Central and the State Government to sanction ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 to the kin of person who died of Covid-19 during first and second wave of Corona.

As per the list released by the Health Department, 130 people have died due to corona. Whereas district administration has provided ex-gratia amount to about 200 people.

Not just this, some cases are pending while some people have not even applied till now.

Now the administration has found that two persons whose name made their way to the list of the deceased due to Covid-19- Are alive!

Collector has ordered to file an FIR against two persons. Mandsaur tehsildar Mukesh Soni said when health department contacted the kin of the deceased a reader at tehsil found that two persons who were alleged to be dead are in fact alive.

Additional district collector R P Verma said the ex-gratia has been transferred to the account to about 200 deceased families in Mandsaur. The beneficiaries in the district also include families of the deceased from other places.

When we receive any information of suspected case we conduct a verification. Further probe is underway.

Collector Gautam Singh, through naib tehsildar Dhundhadka, has lodged an FIR has been lodged against Prakash, son of Jujhar Lal and Ambugir, son of Vardigir, both residents of Jhirkan.

Collector has also shared this information officially on social media.

Accused duo submitted a tampered lab report of Dr Agnihotri Pathology and Diagnostic Center, Indore. Report presented a QR code of another person who turned out to be corona-negative. They claimed ex-gratia by presenting fake report of RTPCR.

Sources claim detailed investigation by Health Department and the administration may reveal more names of fake beneficiaries.

As per the directives of the Supreme Court, the administration has included a column which records the name of the doctors who has attended to the patient.

Such irregularities have also been reported from other places.

