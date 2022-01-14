Bhopal: Remove actor Raza Murad from position of swachchhata Brand ambassador, minister to Bhopal Municipal Corporation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Urban Administration and Development minister, Bhupendra Singh has instructed Bhopal Municipal Corporation to remove Bollywood actor Raza Murad from the position of Swachchhata Brand ambassador with immediate effect.

Raza Murad, who has strong association from city of lakes, was appointed as Swachchhata Brand ambassador by Bhopal Municipal Corporation following a recommendation of an NGO engaged with the corporation in swachchh mission.

Sources said that the NGO recommended the names of 20 persons including Raza Murad for Swachchhata branch ambassadors.

The senior authorities of Bhopal Municipal Corporation approved the recommendation without consulting it with the urban administration department.

This irked the minister, who questioning the appointment of Raza Murad, instructed BMC to remove the actor from the position with immediate effect.

The minister also suggested the municipal corporation to appoint those as brand ambassadors who have contributed for swachchha mission or are familiar with cultures and traditions of the city.

Sources said that the minister was also upset over Murad as he had campaigned for Congress MLA Arif Masood in the 2018 assembly election.

“It was also an important reason behind the minister's decision. Murad had earlier passed objectionable remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His name was also featured in the Pyare Miyan case. There are many reasons that prompted the minister to direct the BMC to remove Murad from the position,” a close aide of the minister told Free Press Journal.

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 03:39 PM IST