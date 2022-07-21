Mandsaur: Tea selling couple manhandle deputy collector, admin razes their tea-stall

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A tea-selling couple allegedly manhandled a deputy collector when confronted a man who was performing a bike stunt on a busy road. Taking prompt action, the local body demolished their tea stall before even registering FIR.

As per primary information, the incident occurred when Deputy Collector Arvind Bhabhor was on his way to the counting center located at Pipliamandi on Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, he caught a man performing a stunt on the busy road and confronted him. A couple, who owned a tea stall near Krishi Mandi reached the scene and manhandled the deputy collector and the dispute led to a scuffle.

Police immediately registered a case despite apologies being made by a couple.

As per the Police, an FIR has been registered against the couple for obstructing government work and assault under SC-ST Act at Wayadinagar police station. Taking prompt action against the couple, the local administration reached the scene and demolished the tea stall over the gathering of anti-social elements.