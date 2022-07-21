Bhopal: No colorless sanitizer as it resembles plain country liquor; only colourful sanitizer in MP

Representative Photo |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Now, there will be only colorful sanitizer available in the market in Madhya Pradesh as colorless sanitizer resembles plain country liquor, according to instructions of the Food and Drug Administration(FDA).

After a raid against the colorless Tiger brand sanitizer, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken the decision that colorless sanitizer in the market should be called back to the manufacturing unit.

The FDA has issued instructions to all the sanitizer manufacturers of Madhya Pradesh to mark the information on the label of sanitizer keeping in mind the possibility of public harm.

It has been said in the issued order that the sanitizer manufacturer will be able to make colorful sanitizer as per the rules, as well as it will be mandatory to write on the label only for external use, not potable. The colorless sanitizer in the market should be called back to the manufacturing unit.

On Wednesday, on the complaint received by the Excise staff under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner Excise Rakesh Kurmi, on the instructions of Collector Avinash Lavania, Idgah, Station, etc. of Bhopal city along with Sai Board 11 No., 12 No. Multi and nearby suspicious places. was duly searched.

In this regard, the team of the Excise Department along with the FDA inspected the medical shops and found an abundance of the sanitizer named Tiger which is colorless and has a spirit content, which resembles country plain liquor. The possibility of it being used by the customers as an intoxicant cannot be ruled out, FDA reported.

In the district, the Excise and Food and Drugs teams checked the medical shops and took preventive action against its sale. The teams remained active till late at night on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner Excise Kurmi said that under the direction of Collector Bhopal, the action against sanitizers would continue continuously.