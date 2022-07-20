Bhopal: BJP retains 9 municipal corporations, Congress wrests 5, one each bagged by AAP and independent as second phase of counting concludes

BJP workers in celebration mode after second phase of results | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

As against the first round of results for Civic Body Polls in Madhya Pradesh, which was dominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the second phase came up with slightly mixed results as BJP and Congress won two mayoral posts each while a lone mayoral post went to an independent.

The second phase of counting for the five municipal corporations had got underway on Tuesday.

With this the overall picture of the Local Body Polls was clear as BJP won nine municipal corporations, Congress five, AAP one and another municipal corporation went to a BJP rebel. To add, the BJP lost out in Katni, Morena and Rewa in the second phase of counting which took place on Tuesday.

Katni goes to independent

Preeti Suri, the BJP rebel won the mayoral post in Katni. On being asked about chances of her returning to BJP fold, Suri said that the party had expelled her six years ago and she doesn’t think such a big party would be pondering over bringing her back. Agriculture minister Kamal Patel however claimed that Suri will make a comeback to the party as the BJP has dominated the civic polls completely.

Congress wins Morena

In another jolt to BJP, Sharda Rajendra Solanki of Congress party 14,684 votes defeating Mukesh Jatav of the BJP in Morena. Mamta Maurya of BSP finished third securing 20, 365 votes.

Lotus blooms in Dewas

Lotus bloomed in full blossom in Dewas municipality winning the mayoral post and also 31 wards while the Congress could only win 8. Independents chipped in with wins in eight wards. BJP’s victorious candidate--Geeta Durgesh Agrawal took out a rally and reached the counting centre in grand style.

BJP won Ratlam

In Ratlam, the BJP's Prahlad Patel defeated Congress' Mayank Jat by 8,591 votes. The BJP also vindicated that it has its grip intact in the region.

Congress elated with wins in 5 municipal corporations

KK Mishra, the Congress chief spokesperson delighted with the win in 5 municipal corporations said that it’s a victory of MPCC chief Kamal Nath’s vision and leadership. Till now, the party had not a single municipal corporation, he added.

BJP loses 7 municipal corporations

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party which was seated at 16 municipal corporations which went to polls recently has managed to win 9 while lost 7 to Congress (5), one each to AAP and an Independent. Congress has pocketed Morena, Chhindwara, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Rewa. AAP candidate Rani Agrawal has won mayoral poll in Singrauli while BJP rebel Preeti Suri staged a setback as an independent in Katni.

Berasia decides poll with barely six votes

An interesting outcome was witnessed in Berasia municipality as BJP won 9 wards, Congress and independent won four wards each, while NCP also logged a solitary win. In Ward 16, Kalabai of BJP lost the poll while in ward 9, independent Neeraj registered a win by mere six votes against another independent Avdhesh. Even NOTA secured 7 votes in the ward.