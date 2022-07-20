Mayoral polls results in 5 municipal corporation: BJP leads in Ratlam, Dewas; Congress leads in Rewa, Morena

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The counting for the second phase of civic body elections started in the state on Wednesday morning. According to the initial trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) takes lead in Ratlam and Dewas whereas Congress leads in Rewa and Morena.

BJP candidate Prahlad Patel is leading with 1302 votes in Ratlam. Congress candidate Ajay Mishra is leading with around 7000 votes in Rewa and Congress candidate Sharda Solanki is leading with 3475 votes in Morena.

On the other hand, an independent candidate, Preeti Suri has taken lead in Katni by 1200 votes. Suri is a rebel BJP leader.

Besides, Congress won eight seats and BJP won seven seats in Rampur Naikin Nagar Panchayat of Sidhi district.

In Budhni, BJP won 13 seats and independent councillors got victory whereas Congress stood at zero.

BJP won ten seats in Gunnaur, eight in Amanganj and ten seats in Powai in Panna district.

BJP has captured all the four municipal councils of Jabalpur district.

