Civic polls results: Counting of second phase begins in state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The counting of the second phase of civic bodies elections started in the state on Wednesday. The election was held in five municipal corporation, 40 municipal council and 169 nagar parishad on July 13.

The five municipal corporations include Dewas, Katni, Morena, Ratlam and Rewa.

According to reports, there are 44 candidates in the fray for the post of mayor in these five municipal corporations. Six candidates in Dewas, 12 candidates in Katni, six in Morena, seven in Ratlam and 13 in Rewa.

The results of the first phase of civic polls has recently announced in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won seven municipal corporations, Congress won three municipal corporations and Aam Aadmi Party won one municipal corporation in the state.