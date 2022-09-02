Mandsaur: 'State government committed to educational upliftment of tribals'

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): De-notified, Nomadic and Semi-nomadic Tribes day (Tribal liberation Day) was celebrated here during a district-level programme held at Horticulture College in Mandsaur.

New and Renewable Energy and Environment Minister Hardeep Singh Dung, Garoth MLA Devi Lal Dhakad, Collector Gautam Singh, mayor Ramadevi Banshilal Gurjar, social worker Malwa province migrant community Ravipratap Singh Bundela and others marked presence as guests at the event.

While addressing the event, Dung said that the state government is committed to the educational upliftment of the tribal community and schools play an important role in it. People belonging to these tribes are requested to share their grievances so that they can be solved at the earliest. Malwa province head of the migrant community, Bundela said that education is required to connect them with mainstream society. Civic body chief Gurjar also addressed the event.

On this occasion, newly elected representatives and guests felicitated bright students. MLA Dhakad said that Ravipratap Singh Bundela is making continuous efforts for the upliftment of the tribal people. Collector Gautam Singh said that all necessary efforts will be made for the social, educational and economic development of denotified, Nomadic and semi-Nomadic Tribes. The Day is celebrated to acquaint the younger educated Nomadic youth with the beauty and uniqueness of Nomadic culture. Vinod Mehta, Ramesh Chandra Chandra, Banshilal Tank, Ravindra Pandey and other tribal people were also present. The event was conducted by Manish Bhavsar.

Read Also 3 girls from Mandsaur district to visit Wagah border