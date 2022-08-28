3 girls from Mandsaur district to visit Wagah border

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Three girls drawn from district-level youth panchayat have left for Wagah-Husainiwala (Punjab) border under the state government’s ‘Maa Tujhe Pranam’ scheme on Sunday.

These girls have been selected under the district-level youth panchayat organised here at the government postgraduate college in Mandsaur district as a part of Madhya Pradesh Youth Mahapanchayat (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav). These three students named Diksha Nagore, Shalu Soni and Namrata Jain have been selected under a state-wide scheme launched by state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The scheme is being carried out by the State Government with a view to let the youngsters experience the life of soldiers at the borders and to awaken a spirit of patriotism.

Under this scheme of the Sports and Youth Welfare Department, selected girls are provided travel fare, daily allowance and other things. Principal Ravindra Kumar Soni, district organiser of National Service Scheme K R Suryavanshi, team in-charge Anil Kumar Arya and others extended heartily wishes to the selected students. On this occasion, other college staff and students were also present.