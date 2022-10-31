Mandsaur: Shri Pashupatinath Mahadev Mela to begin from November 4

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Shri Pashupatinath Mahadev Mela will begin on November 4 in Mandsaur. A total of 634 shops will be set up at the fair ground this year. Till now 1,350 forms have been distributed. The last date for form distribution is October 31. Shops will be allotted to traders on November 3 through a lottery.

The auction for vehicle stand will be held on November 1. The parking stand will be near Chandarpura Pashupatinath Vishram grah and on the other side of the Shivna River.

According to information, the preparations for the fair are taking place at a slow pace this year. The fair in-charge Rajendra Neema said that the artists to be called to perform have not been finalised yet. A release to call the artists will be issued on October 31.

The fair will end on November 23. Swings have started to come to the fair. Paintings on the swings have also begun. Sanjay Paliwal, a swing owner, said that they wait the whole year for this fair. All types of swings including boat, break dance and children's swing will be there at the fair.