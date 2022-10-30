Mandsaur: Bus collided with the toll plaza, an incident recorded on the CCTV

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): As many as five passengers were injured after a passenger bus rammed into the toll booth after the driver lost control of the bus. An Incident was reported at Kherkheda toll plaza on Mandsaur - Suwasara Road near Sitamau village around 10 am on Sunday.

After the incident, booth employees evacuated all the passengers and sent the injured to the Sitamau Health Center. However, no casualties have been reported in the incident as the condition of all five passengers was said to be normal.

The whole incident has been recorded on the CCTV installed at the toll plaza. The Injured informed that the bus having registration number MP14 P0292 belongs to the Jai Durga Bus Service and was moving from Runija to Mandsaur.

During preliminary investigation, it came to the fore that the bus was running on another bus route. Later on, the bus owner and the toll booth employees had come to a mutual agreement and as a result of that, no police complaint has been registered by the toll company or any of its employees against the bus driver or owner.

Read Also Mandsaur: Residents fall sick after drinking polluted river water