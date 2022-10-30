Mandsaur: Residents fall sick after drinking polluted river water

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Gautam Singh on Friday conducted surprise inspections of water bodies in Barkhedaloya village of Mandsaur district after being informed about residents falling sick after drinking polluted water in the village.

During this, collector Singh gave instructions to the PHE department to install a bore well near the temple premises to provide clean drinking water to residents. Proper arrangements for drinking water such as water tanks have been made. Officials are now distributing chlorine tablets in the village so that people would get clean water for drinking.

The PHE department is collecting water samples from all wells, step-wells and other water sources to ascertain the reason behind the contamination of water. The collector has urged residents to take precautionary measures and special care of senior citizens and children. He has said that a proposal for setting up a filter plant for Rs 40 lakh would be sent to the state government.

Panic gripped residents in the village as around 100 people fell ill after allegedly drinking contaminated/impure water. During inspection, the CEO of district panchayat, Garoth SDM, PHE Department, Medical Department, janpad CEO besides other public representatives were also present.

