Mandsaur: Congressmen ask civic body to not recover tax from potters

Malhargarh (Mandsaur): To encourage earthen lamp makers to keep the Indian culture alive by manufacturing handmade ‘diyas’, various block Congress party leaders honoured them with garlands on Thursday. On this occasion, Malhargarh Congress president Anil Sharma also submitted a letter to chief municipal officer (CMO) RC Kumawat, requesting to not charge any taxes from potters. He also wants the administration to provide them a separate place for manufacturing, with all necessities like electricity, water, etc.

Appreciating the art of making earthen lamps, Sharma said that, ‘Diyas are made up of five elements (water, fire, soil, air and sky) just like the human body. Hence, lightening them up during Diwali clears all negative vibes of a house.

Potter Hemraj Prajapat said that making these handmade lamps requires a lot of time and hard work. Then too, they do not get sufficient returns after selling them. Notably, after a two-year break, the lamp makers are expecting huge sale this time as the festival gets nearer. The three-day festival will be celebrated between October 24 and 26. Block Congress general secretary Ramprasad Farkya, Anil Mulasiya, councillor Sarfaraz Mew and others were also present.

