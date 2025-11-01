 Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Slams Officials For Digging New Road; Mayor's Surprise Visit Near Teen Imli Bridge Exposes Civic Apathy
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Slams Officials For Digging New Road; Mayor's Surprise Visit Near Teen Imli Bridge Exposes Civic Apathy

Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Slams Officials For Digging New Road; Mayor's Surprise Visit Near Teen Imli Bridge Exposes Civic Apathy

Bhargav directed the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) to take action against the consultant agency

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 11:13 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Slams Officials For Digging New Road; Mayor's Surprise Visit Near Teen Imli Bridge Exposes Civic Apathy |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Acting quickly on a late-night complaint from the public, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav conducted surprise inspection near Teen Imli Bridge on Friday morning, where work was underway to excavate a newly constructed road for stormwater pipes.

The mayor showed up after a local resident shared a video showing the digging of the new road. Instead of waiting for an explanation from officials, Bhargav decided to visit the site early in the morning.

When he arrived, Bhargav noticed that the road was only half done but was already being dug up again. This raised serious questions about planning and cooperation between departments.

Read Also
MP News: State Becomes 1st State To Launch Intra-State Air Service
article-image

Upset with the scenario, the mayor quickly called additional commissioner Abhay Rajangaokar, zonal officer Ateeq Khan, corporator Rajendra Rathore, and representatives from the SNS Consultant Agency to the site.

FPJ Shorts
IPL 2026 Trade Window Rumours: KKR Target KL Rahul As DC Plot Reunion with Sanju Samson; Says Report
IPL 2026 Trade Window Rumours: KKR Target KL Rahul As DC Plot Reunion with Sanju Samson; Says Report
Mumbai Sessions Court Sentences 2 Worli Brothers To Life Imprisonment For Attempted Murder Of Youth Who Tried To Stop Fight
Mumbai Sessions Court Sentences 2 Worli Brothers To Life Imprisonment For Attempted Murder Of Youth Who Tried To Stop Fight
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 1: Noina Jumps Into The Fire To Save Mihir
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 1: Noina Jumps Into The Fire To Save Mihir
Mumbai News: Medical Aspirant Moves Bombay HC Against Round-3 Group B Admission Results
Mumbai News: Medical Aspirant Moves Bombay HC Against Round-3 Group B Admission Results

The mayor expressed dissatisfaction over the digging with no proper planning in place. “Didn’t we already know that the stormwater line needed to be installed?” he asked the concerned officials.

Bhargav directed the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) to take action against the consultant agency by blacklisting and terminating their services, slapping penalties on the contractor, and ensuring the culprits pay for the damages. He also emphasised the need for departmental accountability in supervision.

“We hire consultants to ensure proper planning and oversight. If this is the result, then someone must be held responsible for it,” the Mayor said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Slams Officials For Digging New Road; Mayor's Surprise Visit...

Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Slams Officials For Digging New Road; Mayor's Surprise Visit...

Indore News: Medicaps University Bus Crushes Biker To Death, Another Injured

Indore News: Medicaps University Bus Crushes Biker To Death, Another Injured

Indore News: Woman Ends Life, Kin Allege Harassment By In-Laws

Indore News: Woman Ends Life, Kin Allege Harassment By In-Laws

Indore News: Flyover Worth ₹40 Crore To Be Constructed At Chandan Nagar To Ease Traffic Congestion

Indore News: Flyover Worth ₹40 Crore To Be Constructed At Chandan Nagar To Ease Traffic Congestion

VIDEO: ‘Have To Work On Land, Sky And Water,’ Says Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi On...

VIDEO: ‘Have To Work On Land, Sky And Water,’ Says Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi On...