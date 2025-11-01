Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Slams Officials For Digging New Road; Mayor's Surprise Visit Near Teen Imli Bridge Exposes Civic Apathy |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Acting quickly on a late-night complaint from the public, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav conducted surprise inspection near Teen Imli Bridge on Friday morning, where work was underway to excavate a newly constructed road for stormwater pipes.

The mayor showed up after a local resident shared a video showing the digging of the new road. Instead of waiting for an explanation from officials, Bhargav decided to visit the site early in the morning.

When he arrived, Bhargav noticed that the road was only half done but was already being dug up again. This raised serious questions about planning and cooperation between departments.

Upset with the scenario, the mayor quickly called additional commissioner Abhay Rajangaokar, zonal officer Ateeq Khan, corporator Rajendra Rathore, and representatives from the SNS Consultant Agency to the site.

The mayor expressed dissatisfaction over the digging with no proper planning in place. “Didn’t we already know that the stormwater line needed to be installed?” he asked the concerned officials.

Bhargav directed the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) to take action against the consultant agency by blacklisting and terminating their services, slapping penalties on the contractor, and ensuring the culprits pay for the damages. He also emphasised the need for departmental accountability in supervision.

“We hire consultants to ensure proper planning and oversight. If this is the result, then someone must be held responsible for it,” the Mayor said.