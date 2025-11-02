 Indore News: Man Duped Of ₹26.81 Lakh On Pretext Of Online Hotel Bookings
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Man Duped Of ₹26.81 Lakh On Pretext Of Online Hotel Bookings

Indore News: Man Duped Of ₹26.81 Lakh On Pretext Of Online Hotel Bookings

The officials are trying to identify the accused based on the mobile number and social media group

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 12:11 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Man Duped Of ₹26.81 Lakh On Pretext Of Online Hotel Bookings | representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch on Saturday registered a case against a conman for duping a businessman of Rs 26.81 lakh by promising him money for booking hotel rooms online.

The officials are trying to identify the accused based on the mobile number and social media group.

According to a crime branch officer, a businessman of Saket Nagar area of the city has lodged a complaint that he received a message on his social media account where the sender promised him a good commission for booking hotel rooms online.

Read Also
MP News: State Setting New Dimensions Of Development, Says Urban Development And Housing Minister...
article-image

The conmen then sent a link on pretext of registration. After the registration, conman told him to book hotels online. When Soni started booking hotels, he was told to send money to some bank accounts. He transferred Rs 26.81 lakh to different bank accounts provided by the accused.

FPJ Shorts
IPL 2026 Trade Window Rumours: KKR Target KL Rahul As DC Plot Reunion with Sanju Samson; Says Report
IPL 2026 Trade Window Rumours: KKR Target KL Rahul As DC Plot Reunion with Sanju Samson; Says Report
Mumbai Sessions Court Sentences 2 Worli Brothers To Life Imprisonment For Attempted Murder Of Youth Who Tried To Stop Fight
Mumbai Sessions Court Sentences 2 Worli Brothers To Life Imprisonment For Attempted Murder Of Youth Who Tried To Stop Fight
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 1: Noina Jumps Into The Fire To Save Mihir
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 1: Noina Jumps Into The Fire To Save Mihir
Mumbai News: Medical Aspirant Moves Bombay HC Against Round-3 Group B Admission Results
Mumbai News: Medical Aspirant Moves Bombay HC Against Round-3 Group B Admission Results

The complainant told police that he could see his ‘profits’ he had earned on the web link where he had registered himself.  But when he tried to withdraw money, the conman told him to send more money for charges and taxes. The additional demand raised his suspicion and he refused to pay and approached crime branch.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Star Campaigners, Fine Jugalbandi, Damage Control

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Star Campaigners, Fine Jugalbandi, Damage Control

Indore News: Man Duped Of ₹26.81 Lakh On Pretext Of Online Hotel Bookings

Indore News: Man Duped Of ₹26.81 Lakh On Pretext Of Online Hotel Bookings

Indore News: High Court Jolt To Turncoat Akshay Bam, His Father

Indore News: High Court Jolt To Turncoat Akshay Bam, His Father

MP News: State Setting New Dimensions Of Development, Says Urban Development And Housing Minister...

MP News: State Setting New Dimensions Of Development, Says Urban Development And Housing Minister...

Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Slams Officials For Digging New Road; Mayor's Surprise Visit...

Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Slams Officials For Digging New Road; Mayor's Surprise Visit...