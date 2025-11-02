Indore News: Man Duped Of ₹26.81 Lakh On Pretext Of Online Hotel Bookings | representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch on Saturday registered a case against a conman for duping a businessman of Rs 26.81 lakh by promising him money for booking hotel rooms online.

The officials are trying to identify the accused based on the mobile number and social media group.

According to a crime branch officer, a businessman of Saket Nagar area of the city has lodged a complaint that he received a message on his social media account where the sender promised him a good commission for booking hotel rooms online.

The conmen then sent a link on pretext of registration. After the registration, conman told him to book hotels online. When Soni started booking hotels, he was told to send money to some bank accounts. He transferred Rs 26.81 lakh to different bank accounts provided by the accused.

The complainant told police that he could see his ‘profits’ he had earned on the web link where he had registered himself. But when he tried to withdraw money, the conman told him to send more money for charges and taxes. The additional demand raised his suspicion and he refused to pay and approached crime branch.