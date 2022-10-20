Mandsaur: Rejuvenation of Shivna River to begin soon

Mandsaur(Madhya Pradesh): The Union ministry of Jal Shakti mission has approved the purification and rejuvenation work of Shivna River. A letter has been sent by the Government of India to Environmental Planning & Coordination Organisation (EPCO), Bhopal directing to begin the process of Shivna Shuddhikaran Yojana tender as soon as possible.

Notably, the letter was signed by Jal Jeevan Mission project director, Delhi Binod Kumar.

With the reference to the received circular, district collector Gautam Singh will make the Project Implementation Unit (PIU) to clean the said river after monsoon's farewell. Reportedly, the Central government has also approved a sum of Rs 29 crore for Shivna river purification and rejuvenation works. However, the blueprint of purification plan is still kept away from the public.

Shivna River is considered as epitome of culture and heritage but the problem of pollution has been a concern for the Centre as well as the state government for several years now. The upstream and catchment area, 8-10 km away from Ramghat has become a centre for pollution where untreated sewage generated in the city and industries goes directly into the Shivna River.

It led to several protests, movements and demonstrations. A mega cleanliness drive was held under Shivna purification campaign but the situation has remained grim.

Read Also MP: Mandsaur residents meet Big B in KBC sets