MP: Mandsaur residents meet Big B in KBC sets

MANDSAUR: Few residents of Mandsaur city visited the sets of popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) and met its host and actor Amitabh Bachchan. According to information, Mandsaur child welfare committee member Vishwa Mohan Agarwal, his younger brother Ravi Agarwal along with Vimal Dwivedi and Deepak Verma attended the shooting of September 12 while sitting in the audience gallery.

When actor Amitabh interacted with the audience, he also had a word with Ravi Agarwal. During this, Ravi informed him about the city's famous temple of Lord Pashupatinath and its history. During the discussion, Vishwa Mohan and Ravi also invited Bachhan to come to Mandsaur and visit Pashupatinath temple which was accepted by him.

Along with this, they also presented an idol of lord Pashupatinath and a book called "Ashtamurti Pashupatinath" written by Pandit Madan Lal Joshi, a scholar of Mandsaur.