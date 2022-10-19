e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Mandsaur residents meet Big B in KBC sets

MP: Mandsaur residents meet Big B in KBC sets

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 07:54 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

MANDSAUR: Few residents of Mandsaur city visited the sets of popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) and met its host and actor Amitabh Bachchan. According to information, Mandsaur child welfare committee member Vishwa Mohan Agarwal, his younger brother Ravi Agarwal along with Vimal Dwivedi and Deepak Verma attended the shooting of September 12 while sitting in the audience gallery. 

When actor Amitabh interacted with the audience, he also had a word with Ravi Agarwal. During this, Ravi informed him about the city's famous temple of Lord Pashupatinath and its history. During the discussion, Vishwa Mohan and Ravi also invited Bachhan to come to Mandsaur and visit Pashupatinath temple which was accepted by him.

Along with this, they also presented an idol of lord Pashupatinath and a book called "Ashtamurti Pashupatinath" written by Pandit Madan Lal Joshi, a scholar of Mandsaur.

Read Also
MP: Three women drown in dam backwaters in Mandsaur, two missing, two rescued
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

MP: Mandsaur residents meet Big B in KBC sets

MP: Mandsaur residents meet Big B in KBC sets

Barwani: Academically brilliant Kanhaiya chooses to attend classes wearing a towel

Barwani: Academically brilliant Kanhaiya chooses to attend classes wearing a towel

MP: Murder accused gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment

MP: Murder accused gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment

MP: Buy needful items from the local vendors, MP Dr Solanki to people

MP: Buy needful items from the local vendors, MP Dr Solanki to people

MP: Case against man in Khargone for giving triple talaq to wife

MP: Case against man in Khargone for giving triple talaq to wife