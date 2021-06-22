Indore

Mandsaur: People welcomed with garlands at vaccination centre in Borda village

By FP News Service

Saplings were planted at vaccination centres. About 193 volunteers offered services at 83 centres in the district during vaccination drive on Monday.

People welcomed at vaccination centre in Borda village
Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Enthusiasm for getting vaccinated was evident in rural areas as people who arrived for inoculation were welcomed with garlands in Borda village on Monday. People visited the centre in huge numbers for inoculation.

Queue in Rewas Devda
Long queues in Rewas Devda

In Rewas Devda village, long queues were seen at vaccination centre from early morning. The people present there said they wanted to get inoculated as it is one of the biggest weapons that will protect them from Covid-19.

Sapling planted in vaccination centre premises
People plant saplings, get vaccinated

People seem enthusiastic for vaccination and are planting saplings at the vaccination centre in Narayangarh. Many people planted saplings in the centre premises.

