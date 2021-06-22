Mandsaur: People welcomed with garlands at vaccination centre in Borda village

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Enthusiasm for getting vaccinated was evident in rural areas as people who arrived for inoculation were welcomed with garlands in Borda village on Monday. People visited the centre in huge numbers for inoculation.
Long queues in Rewas Devda
In Rewas Devda village, long queues were seen at vaccination centre from early morning. The people present there said they wanted to get inoculated as it is one of the biggest weapons that will protect them from Covid-19.
People plant saplings, get vaccinated
People seem enthusiastic for vaccination and are planting saplings at the vaccination centre in Narayangarh. Many people planted saplings in the centre premises. About 193 volunteers offered services at 83 centres in the district during vaccination drive on Monday.