Mandsaur: Pashupatinath Mahadev fair inaugurated

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The 60th grand fair of Lord Pashupatinath Mahadev was inaugurated with Patotsav in Pashupatinath temple premises on Friday. This fair is being organised by the Mandsaur Municipal Council from November 4 to 23.

The inauguration of this fair was done by state government renewable energy minister Harshdeep Singh Dung. In the programme, Chaitanya Ashram, Mainpuria Pratish Anand Maharaj and devotees worshipped the idol of Saint Mastram Maharaj.

On this occasion, special guest MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia, former minister Kailash Chawla, BJP district president Nanalal Atoliya, BJP north circle president Arvind Saraswat, and others were also present.

Addressing the fair minister, Dung said that the Pashupatinath fair is the biggest fair in Mandsaur district and he will pray that the fame of this fair increases year by year. Collector and chairman of Pashupatinath Temple Management Committee Gautam Singh said that the administration will work with full dedication for the organisation of this fair.