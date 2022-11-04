Indore: IIM Indore, HAL join hands for aeronautics, defence

FP PHOTO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) has collaborated with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to strengthen the industry-academia relationship. The MoU was signed by Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore, and Mr. Alok Verma, Director (HR), HAL, on November 04, 2022. The MoU aims to conduct customized certificate training programs, undertake detailed studies in certain unique areas of the Aerospace & Defence Industry, and develop frameworks and academic documents (Research papers / Case studies / Study articles).

Prof. Himanshu Rai mentioned that HAL and HMA have an in-depth understanding of the training needs and competence development requirements of personnel at various levels. ‘This aligns with our mission to contribute to nation-building and offer contextually relevant courses with world-class academic standards. We plan to conduct training for HAL officers in the aeronautics and defense domains and implement breakthrough ideas’, he said. He added that the customized programmes would focus on leadership development, competency development, advanced strategic management, advanced communication management, aerospace supply chain management, data analytics and advanced operations management. ‘Apart from various theme-based research and live projects for EPGP and PGPHRM participants at IIM Indore, we also plan to offer customized certificate programmes for the HAL officers in collaboration with our foreign partner universities’, Prof. Rai said.

Expressing delight over partnering with IIM Indore, Mr. Verma said that IIM Indore is one of the top business schools in India with Triple Crown accreditation from AMBA, AACSB, and EQUIS. ‘IIM Indore has brilliant faculty members who excel at various management domains. This collaboration will be immensely fruitful for HAL, as the robustly designed, industry-relevant courses will benefit our officers and enhance their managerial skills’, he said. He added that the MoU also includes developing joint case studies, learning stories, frameworks, research papers, and articles on promoting learning activities at both organizations.

Participants will be awarded a certificate of participation upon completion of programme. Certificates would be as per the IIM Indore norms for certificate issues.

The MoU will be valid for three years.