IIM: Consulting firms dominate summer placements in Ahmedabad, Indore

Mumbai: The summer internship season is underway at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) where companies are in the process of recruiting students from the two-year Post-Graduate Programmes (PGP).

IIM Ahmedabad's placements commenced on November 1 in a hybrid mode with 60 firms participating in the programme. The Boston Consulting Group emerged as the top recruiter with 28 offers. With 23 offers, Bain and Company came in second. International offers at IM Ahmedabad increased by 50% year on year in cluster 1 or round 1. Cluster 2 will be held on November 4, 2022, and Cluster 3 on November 7, 2022.

On the other hand, the placement programme came to a close for IIM Indore for Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) and PGP, where 140 firms rolled out internships. The consulting sector made up 25% of the total offers, closely followed by the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), and Technology, Media & Telecommunication (TMT) sectors. As per the IIM, the average stipend offered to students for two months was INR 2.74 lakhs, a 37% increase compared to the previous year.

The Indian Institute of Management, Indore, did not furnish documents to back up the aforementioned numbers