IIM Indore IPM’s annual fest Atharv; three days of talent, passion and glory end

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Central India’s most prominent cultural, management and literary fest, IIM Indore IPM’s Atharv—held in the offline mode after a gap of two years—ended on Sunday.

Over 1,500 students from 150 colleges participated in the three-day fest, competing in 21 events. The fest’s second day ended with a performance by DJ SE3K. His enthralling performance added enchanting vibes to the campus, witnessed by over 1,000 participants. The third-day was as eventful as the last two. On the event’s final day, the Atharv core team of 35 undergraduate students huddled together at the side of the stage. Seven months of hard work had paid off despite the odds—and Atharv had been a grand success.

The final rounds took place on the last day of the fest.

InterVarsity: The British parliamentary debate competition saw thrilling debates. The issues debated included gender and feminism, the impact of artificial intelligence on personal relationships, social stigmatisation of materialism and so forth.

Imperium: The strategy case study event tested the intelligence of the participants.

Finopoly: The finance event was judged by finance journalist Nimesh Shahand professor Radha Ladkani, faculty, IIM Indore, an expert in corporate finance.

The final rounds of Avant Garde: The B-Plan event.

Chaitanya: The leadership event and...

Vendition Vendetta: The marketing event also saw great enthusiasm.

Atharv ended with the largest and most exciting pro-night. The performance by Ishan Krishan, an up-and-coming singer-songwriter, enchanted the crowd. This was followed by a dynamic and thrilling performance by Apricot—a modern rock band. Both these acts set the stage for the final artist, King. King enthralled the audience with his soulful performance, ending the three days of Atharv on a high note.

“After three days of fun, passion and exhilaration, Atharv drew to a close. The IIM Indore campus had become a hub of energy and talent during the three days of the fest,” a release issued by the elite B-school said.