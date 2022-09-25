Indore: IIT-NIDM to conduct five-days training program on Multi-Hazard Risk Management Solutions 

IIT Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIT Indore and the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), New Delhi, will be organizing a five-day training program from 26th to 30th September 2022 at IIT Indore on the Multi-Hazard Risk Management Solutions for Cities, Industries, and Businesses. This training programme programme has been designed under the guidance of Prof. Anil Kumar Gupta, Head, ECDRM, NIDM and is being organized by Prof. Manish K Goyal, Dean of Infrastructure, IIT Indore.

Dr. Kopal Verma is the coordinator of the training programme from NIDM. This training program will talk on frameworks and guidelines required for multi-hazard disaster risk. It aims to increase awareness to the concerned authorities and the scientific community to work precisely on identified hazards and vulnerability parameters against disasters to protect the city population and economy against natural and man-made disasters.

It will also address methodologies to govern such systems that could diminish the gap between the normative goal of urban sustainability across disaster risk and resilience scales and the need to ensure resilience to disasters and extreme weather events associated with climate change with on-the-field practices.

Panel discussions will be conducted with authorities from Indore city and Disaster management officials. Professors from IIT Indore, IIM Indore and NIDM professionals will deliver expert lectures during the training program.

Rapid urbanization in India has been an economic growth engine. It has also resulted in encroachment on agricultural land and ecologically vulnerable places. The functioning of cities depends on complex and interdependent social, ecological, and technological systems.

The impact of these disasters and climate change can propagate along supply chains, mobility networks, and across sectors, like finance and health, and from local to global and back to local levels through non-linear feedback mechanisms. The potential consequences of hazardous occurrences are significant, particularly in developing countries like India, and governments must incorporate risk reduction techniques into development planning at many levels.

This five-day national-level training program will benefit the participants in preparing disaster resilient development planning step-by-step guide for Urban local bodies, multi-hazard risk management practices for cities, industries, and businesses, and assessing their performance under various national and international frameworks.

The training program will be attended by more than 100 participants, which includes Scientists, faculties, working professionals, etc., from diverse backgrounds across India.