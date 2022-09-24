MP: SAI Bhopal’s Twitter account hacked, CZ Binance’s Tweet shared

Snap of CZ Binance’s Tweet which was shared on SAI Bhopal’s Twitter feed |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sports Authority of India (SAI) Bhopal’s Twitter account has been hacked and the hacker shared a photograph of CZ Binance’s tweet as a post on SAI Bhopal’s Twitter feed.

Nonetheless, the SAI Bhopal’s Twitter handle @SAI_Bhopal has been suspended as of now.

According to the officials, on September 16, they saw a random tweet shared by SAI Bhopal’s Twitter handle on their feed, following which, they immediately changed the password and logged it out of every device. Later, the account was suspended after they complained about the same.

When asked about the next step of authorities regarding this, requesting anonymity, an official told FPJ, ‘Currently our team is trying to retrieve our suspended account, but if we are unable to recover it by Monday, we will make a new account."

When asked about the post, which the hacker shared, the official said, ‘It was very random, and that is why we only complained about it to Twitter and not to cyber-crime.’

The official added, ‘Nowadays, maintaining social media is very important in every field, even sports. We are just waiting for the account to recover so that we can update the further information regarding our players.’