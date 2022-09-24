35 new gram panchayats of Bhopal district to get Fair Price Shop

Representative Pic

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): As many as 35 new gram panchayats in the Bhopal district will soon get Fair Price Shops (FPS). District food and supply officer Jyoti Shah Narwaria said as per the new delimitation, fair price shops will be opened in 35 new gram panchayats in the district and applications for the same will be accepted till October 10. A public distribution shop, also known as fair price shop (FPS), is a part of public system which distributes rations at a subsidized price to the poor

Nineteen gram panchayats under Huzur tehsil include Chavani, Pathar Patnia, Samasgarh, Padriyasankal, Dob, Pipliyabazkhan, Mahabadia, Chhapri, Shahpur, Barodi Hajjam, Binapur, Mubarakpur, Bishankhedi, Guradia, Jhagariyakhurd, Aredi, Mandora, Pipliarani and Khurchni villages. Besides, 16 gram panchayats under Berasia tehsil include Umaria, Rawatpura, Manakund, Malkari, Pasaiah, Godipura, Ranikhajuri, Bamhora, Mankhai, Jhirnian, Kadhaikhoh, Narelabajayaft, Hirankhedi, Pipalkhedi, Rojia Bajayapat and Khadampur villages.

Interested and eligible institutions can apply on the website https:/rationmitra.nic.in/Newsshop/public/EstCmpRegistration.aspx to get the online application form for opening new government fair price shop in the said gram panchayats. The last date to apply is October 10.

Fair Price Shops are monitored under rules prescribed by Madhya Pradesh (Food Stuff) Sarvajanik Nagrik Poorti Scheme(MPSCSCS), 1991. Currently under Madhya Pradesh (Food Stuff) Sarvajanik Nagrik Poorti Scheme(MPSCSCS), mobile fair price shops are operated to supply essential commodities to remotely located villages where there are no FPS. These vans are also used for transportation of goods under the Dwar Praday scheme.