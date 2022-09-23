Bhopal: Laptop distribution function preponed, to be held on September 30

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has changed the date for laptop distribution to students. The distribution function will take place on September 30, which was to be held on October 3.

“Directorate of Public Instruction has written letters to all district collectors, divisional joint directors, public instruction, and DEOs stating that a function would be organised at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal on September 30,” additional director Dhirendra Chaturvedi told Free Press.

The meritorious students would be presented certificates and Rs 25,000 would be transferred in their bank accounts for buying laptops of their choice. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will transfer the amount into accounts of students.

The state government has decided to present laptops to 91,617 school students who scored above 75 per cent or higher marks in class 12 examination conducted by MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) in last academic year.

According to data compiled by DPI, the maximum numbers of meritorious students (6,434) are from Indore, followed by Bhopal (4,613) and Sagar (4,425) district. The least number of students are from Alirajpur (285).

The account updation of the students was over up to 75 per cent by Friday evening. Out of 91493, 68488 accounts were updated. Now, 22,951 accounts are left. As per Directorate, eligible students would reach Lal Parade Ground by 11 am with their teachers. Arrangements for their transport and stay have been made.

The students who are unable to attend the programme in Bhopal may join it through a web link. The Bhopal district collector has been appointed nodal officer for function. The Bhopal DEO will make arrangements for breakfast, lunch and local transport for students. Principals of local schools will be given different responsibilities.