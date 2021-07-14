Mandsaur: Man sentenced to five- years rigorous imprisonment for molesting minor girl, fine of Rs 5,000 also slapped

Mandsaur: Special Judge POCSO Act Mandsaur Jitendra Kumar Bajolia sentenced the accused Rakesh son of Pyarchand police station Bhavgarh district Mandsaur to five- years rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 for molesting a minor girl.

As per Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Krishnalan, the victim's father filed a report that at around 8:00 am on November 17, 2020. Accused Rakesh came to his house and offered labour to cut wood at his place. He went with his daughter to his house.

"Me, my daughter and Rakesh all three were watching TV. At around 1:30 pm, I went to the shop to get beedi and sent my daughter to my house to get my mobile. When I came back from the shop, I saw my daughter was lying on the ground and Rakesh kept his mouth pressed. Seeing me, Rakesh ran away from there," said the victim's father.

The victim told that Rakesh uncle dropped her on the ground and when she cried, Rakesh slapped her, pulled her hair and threatened her of dire consequences.

As per victim's statement, case was registered under section 354 (b), 323,506 IPC and under 9/10 POCSO Act at the police station Bhavgarh against the accused. After research, the charge sheet was presented in the court.

The prosecution in the case was successfully conducted by special public prosecutor Nitesh Krishnan.