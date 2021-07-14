Bhopal: Schools to reopen in Madhya Pradesh from July 25, colleges from August 1 with 50 % capacity

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the third possible wave of Covid-19, Madhya Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools for class 11 and class 12 students from July 25 and colleges from August 1 with 50% attendance.

This was announced by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing a programme organised by Vidya Bharti on Wednesday. Talking to journalists, he confirmed that government has decided to reopen schools, colleges and coaching classes in a phased manner.

“Everything has almost been unlocked. The pandemic is completely under control in Madhya Pradesh. I have been keeping watch on every positive patient. Now, the government has decided to reopen schools. In the first phase, physical classes of class-11 and 12 students will open with 50% capacity from July 25 and July 26,” Chouhan said while addressing the programme.

He further said that initially the physical classes will be held four days in a week. “Gradually, it will be increased to six days in a week, but capacity will be 50%. It means one student will attend classes in school three days a week,” he said.

Chouhan added that colleges will reopen from August 1. “If everything is under control, schools for the rest of classes will be reopened and later, coaching classes will be allowed to reopen. All this will be done in a phased manner. But, everybody will have to follow Covid protocol,” he said in the programme.

The schools in Madhya Pradesh were closed after the first wave of corona pandemic and later they were allowed to open for a brief period only for class-9 to class 12 for doubt clearing sessions. But no regular classes were held.