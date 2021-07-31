Mandsaur liquor tragedy: Excise minister Deora meets families of deceased

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Excise minister and Malhargarh MLA Jagdish Deora on Saturday visited homes of people who became the victims of spurious liquor. As per official figures seven persons have died after consuming spurious liquor.
Deora, collector Manoj Pushpa, SP Siddarth Chaudhary reached the homes of the victims at Khakhrai, Sindpan, Pipliya and Bahi Parshvanath village.
Deora offered condolence and assured that the government will provide every possible help in children's education and employment.
Deora also visited Bharat Ram, a watchman from Bahi Parshvanath place, who died while undergoing treatment at Udaipur on Wednesday.
BJP district general secretary Rajesh Dixit, ex-president of Narayangarh municipal council Jitendra Jat, Ex-president of Pipliyamandi municipal council Rajendra Bhardwaj, and party workers of Malhargarh were present.
According to information, an amount of Rs 5,000 will be immediately released for funeral and financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh has been sanctioned under Sambal Scheme.
Delegation demands justice
A local delegation presented a memorandum to the excise minister demanding that the victims should be helped and law and order should be ensured in the area, the culprits should be caught and punished, criminal proceedings should be done according to the case, with sensitivity. Delegation also demanded to keep politics away from the matter. Deora assured the delegation that speedy justice would be done and the administration and police would take firm action. He said that the government is working on a zero tolerance policy, drafting amendments to the rules in the upcoming assembly monsoon session. Deora said recommendations of the SIT will be implemented.
We woke him up: Congress
Congress state general secretary Parshuram Sisodia, Shamlal Jokchand and others called the sudden visit of minister Deora nothing but drama. They said that if you really want to help, then a cheque of Rs 25 - 25 lakh should be given to the victimsí families. The minister's visit came after he was woken up by Congress leaders, former ministers Sajjan Singh Verma, Priyavrat Singh Dhiki. Ministers, BJP leaders were all missing for six days after the incident. Congress will raise the issue of 11 deaths due to spurious liquor in the assembly, Congress leaders said.