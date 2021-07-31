Mandsaur liquor tragedy: Excise minister Deora meets families of deceased

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Excise minister and Malhargarh MLA Jagdish Deora on Saturday visited homes of people who became the victims of spurious liquor. As per official figures seven persons have died after consuming spurious liquor.

Deora, collector Manoj Pushpa, SP Siddarth Chaudhary reached the homes of the victims at Khakhrai, Sindpan, Pipliya and Bahi Parshvanath village.

Deora offered condolence and assured that the government will provide every possible help in children's education and employment.

Deora also visited Bharat Ram, a watchman from Bahi Parshvanath place, who died while undergoing treatment at Udaipur on Wednesday.

BJP district general secretary Rajesh Dixit, ex-president of Narayangarh municipal council Jitendra Jat, Ex-president of Pipliyamandi municipal council Rajendra Bhardwaj, and party workers of Malhargarh were present.

According to information, an amount of Rs 5,000 will be immediately released for funeral and financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh has been sanctioned under Sambal Scheme.