Mandsaur: Grand Ashtmukhi Pashupatinath procession held

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 08, 2022, 08:56 PM IST
Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): On the auspicious occasion of the last Shravan Somwar, a grand procession of Ashtmukhi Pashupatinath was taken out in the town in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Mandsaur.

Before this, Chouhan and other senior leaders performed pujan (worship) at the sanctum sanctorum.

CM Chouhan along with the state finance minister Jagdish Deora, energy minister Hardeep Singh Dung, district in-charge minister Rajyavardhan Singh Dattigaon, MP Sudhir Gupta, MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia, Kisan Morcha national vice president Bansilal Gurjar, former home minister Kailash Chawla and others performed worship of the symbolic Lord Pashupatinath’s silver mask in the temple premises. Later, it was installed in a specially-made chariot and adorned it.

At the beginning of the procession, a police contingent gave Guard of Honour to Lord Pashupatinath. Thousands of devotees participated in the grand procession that came out amidst enthusiasm.

