Mandsaur: Janpad president Basant Sharma takes oath in Sanskrit

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Following the recently concluded three-tier Panchayat elections and their results, oath-taking ceremonies for the newly elected members of the janpad panchayat were organised on Friday.

Basant Sharma who took charge as janpad president took the oath in Sanskrit.

Saint Manimahesh Chaitanya, saint Mithilesh Nagar and Shivkaran Pradhan prominently marked their presence.

Minister of finance, planning, statics, excise and economics (Madhya Pradesh) Jagdish Dewda said that Sharma has been rendering services as a dedicated worker for several years, certainly, Sharma will succeed in achieving the goals of Panchayati Raj (system of self-governance in rural areas).

Various saints and representatives extended hearty congratulations to them. Dang said that Sharma will ensure quality implementation of central and state-run beneficiary schemes and will definitely ensure rural development.

NRED & environment minister Hardeep Singh Dang, veteran leaders Madanlal Rathore, Ajay Singh Chauhan, district general secretary Ganpat Singh Anjana, district vice president Hitesh Shukla and other leaders, panchayat representatives were also present.

