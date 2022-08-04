Mandsaur: Birthday celebration turns into watery grave for four boys

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A pall of gloom descended on Abhinandan Nagar of Mandsaur town after the combined funeral procession of four teenage boys who drowned in a rain-water-filled quarry on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Kunal, 17, son of Parvat Singh, Dhurv, 17, son of Vijay Sharma, Deepak, 16, son of Rajesh Singhala, all three residents of Abhinandan Nagar and Tarun, 15, son of Kishan Solanki, a resident of AlawadaKhedi village. The incident took place at Mundadi near Mandsaur town, said Y D Nagar Police Station in-charge Jitendra Pathak.

They were on their way to a coaching class but changed plans and decided to step into the quarry which was filled with rainwater and click pictures to celebrate the birthday of one of them, the police official said.

As they began to drown, a friend who had not entered the water raised the alarm and called the passers-by for help. But the four boys drowned before help could be arranged. The bodies were fished out in the evening, the police official said.

According to the police, one of the deceased, Kunal, had his birthday on Wednesday. At 2 pm, all six teenagers left their houses to go to the coaching centre.

But instead of going to the class, they went to the mine located at Mundadi village on the outskirts of the town.

Here they first celebrated the birthday by cutting the cake and later decided to take a bath in the quarry.

One Rohit Parmar, refused to enter the water as he did not know swimming. Five of the friends who were taking bath slipped into the deep water and started drowning. Somehow, Bhavyara jDeora came out, but Deepak, Kunal, Tarun and Dhruv drowned.

Looking at his friends drowning, Rohit starts calling for help, but it was too late as all of his four friends had already drowned.

Along with YD Nagar Police, SDRF team, SP Anurag Sujania also reached the spot. After an hour-long search operation, the bodies were retrieved from the mine.