e-Paper Get App

Mandsaur: Government hospitals lack medical facilities, staff

Patients are a harried lot as the X-ray machine at the district hospital had been found to be lying idle since a few days ago.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 04, 2022, 11:12 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo | Photo by STR / AFP

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Health services at Indira Gandhi District Hospital and various primary health centres across Mandsaur district remained far from satisfactory in terms of offering basic medical facilities to people.

Government hospitals, mainly the district hospital and primary health centres in Shamgarh, Narayangarh, Suwasra, Garoth town lacks of basic medical facilities, resources and hospital staff, adding to the adversities of ailing patients. Patients are a harried lot as the X-ray machine at district hospital had been found to be lying idle since a few days ago.

In addition to that, RT-PCR testing machine which was placed at a total cost of Rs 80L at district hospital from MLA fund during the pandemic period was found non-operational too, due to which patients and attendants have to go through a lot of disquiet. Notably, patients were subjected to face similar situation across various primary health centres across district as it lacks physicians, technicians, nurses and compounded.

Due to shortage of doctors, patients wait for hours in order to get proper treatment and forced to go to private hospitals. The private hospitals are allegedly taking advantage of exodus and resorting to fleecing gullible patients.

Recently, MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia, in the virtual review meeting in presence of the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan raised the issue of RTPCR machine and appointing medical staff, but nothing has been done so far.

As per District Health Officer Dr K L Rathod, one X-ray machine of district hospital and five at block level have been found to be dysfunctional.

Read Also
Khachrod: MLA Gurjar demands direct train from Indore to Palitana
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreMandsaur: Government hospitals lack medical facilities, staff

RECENT STORIES

Ravi Shastri plans to take his daughter for a ride in restored Audi100 that he won in 1985

Ravi Shastri plans to take his daughter for a ride in restored Audi100 that he won in 1985

Bombay HC grants relief to distributors supplying Remdesivir without a valid license

Bombay HC grants relief to distributors supplying Remdesivir without a valid license

Thane: Woman loses baby during delivery, alleges hospital's negligence

Thane: Woman loses baby during delivery, alleges hospital's negligence

Mumbai: Over 40,000 motorists penalised by traffic police in surprise 12-hour crackdown

Mumbai: Over 40,000 motorists penalised by traffic police in surprise 12-hour crackdown

Maharashtra: After Supriya Sule, now social justice minister Dhananjay Munde claims next CM will be...

Maharashtra: After Supriya Sule, now social justice minister Dhananjay Munde claims next CM will be...