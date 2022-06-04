Mandsaur: Government hospitals lack medical facilities, staff

Representative Photo | Photo by STR / AFP

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Health services at Indira Gandhi District Hospital and various primary health centres across Mandsaur district remained far from satisfactory in terms of offering basic medical facilities to people.

Government hospitals, mainly the district hospital and primary health centres in Shamgarh, Narayangarh, Suwasra, Garoth town lacks of basic medical facilities, resources and hospital staff, adding to the adversities of ailing patients. Patients are a harried lot as the X-ray machine at district hospital had been found to be lying idle since a few days ago.

In addition to that, RT-PCR testing machine which was placed at a total cost of Rs 80L at district hospital from MLA fund during the pandemic period was found non-operational too, due to which patients and attendants have to go through a lot of disquiet. Notably, patients were subjected to face similar situation across various primary health centres across district as it lacks physicians, technicians, nurses and compounded.

Due to shortage of doctors, patients wait for hours in order to get proper treatment and forced to go to private hospitals. The private hospitals are allegedly taking advantage of exodus and resorting to fleecing gullible patients.

Recently, MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia, in the virtual review meeting in presence of the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan raised the issue of RTPCR machine and appointing medical staff, but nothing has been done so far.

As per District Health Officer Dr K L Rathod, one X-ray machine of district hospital and five at block level have been found to be dysfunctional.

