Khachrod: MLA Gurjar demands direct train from Indore to Palitana

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Local MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar has written a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to launch a direct train service between Indore to Jain pilgrimage city Palitana.
In his letter, he wrote that Palitana is believed to be the holiest of all pilgrimage sites by the Jain community and tourist centre too. A large number of community members throng the place to achieve salvation or Nirvana. Railway has not introduced direct railway services linking the Malwa region with Palitana, causing great inconvenience to people from Indore and nearby areas.
The MLA has urged the railway minister to sanction a direct train to Palitana which will be convenient for devotees of Indore, Nagda, Khachrod and Ratlam.
