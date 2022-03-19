Mandsaur: Four-yr-old raped and murdered by unidentified accused

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur district on Friday witnessed a heart shattering incident as a four-year-old girl was raped and murdered by an unidentified accused. The incident has been reported from a small village that falls under the jurisdiction of Yashodharman police station.

The investigating officer, police sub-inspector Laxmi Sisodia said that a panel of four doctors conducted a post-mortem and as per the preliminary report it was confirmed that the accused raped and strangulate her to death. Doctors have sent the viscera report to the laboratory for further investigation. SI Sisodia added that victim hails from Rajasthan and had come to her maternal grandparents place in Mandsaur to celebrate Holi.

The police have expressed apprehension that a person close to the victim could be involved in the crime.

On the basis of interrogation of the villagers and family members, the search for the accused is going on vigorously. The police have assured that the accused will be arrested soon. After the post-mortem, the body was given to the family members.

