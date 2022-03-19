Bhopal: Policemen led by commissioner of police celebrate Holi at Police Lines

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Policemen and their families are celebrating Holi at Police Lines here as per their practice for decades.

Commissioner of police, Bhopal Makarand Deouskar was also present at Police Lines on the occasion.

This is the first time in Bhopal when policemen are celebrating the festival with their colleagues and families after commissionerate of police system was introduced in Bhopal and Indore after waiting for decades.

They couldn't celebrate the festival on Friday as they were engaged in maintaining law and order situation.

The police commissioner Makrand Deouskar formally started the celebrations along with their staff and family members at the ground on Saturday.

After that the young personnel including women jumped into the party and put colours on each other's faces. The staff of various police stations of the city participated in the celebrations.

Songs of Holi kept on playing in the ground like ‘Holi Khele Raghuveera Avadh Me’, Holi Ke Din Dil Khil Jate Hai Rango Me Rang Mil Jate Hain.......

Besides, young personnel took part in ‘rain dance’, water was showered with the help of police hydro guns.

The participants were seen happy as they were celebrating the festival after the span of two years.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 12:13 PM IST