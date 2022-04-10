Mandsaur: Foodgrains under PMJKY, Annapurna Yojna should be distributed simultaneously

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Mandsaur Control Association submitted a memorandum comprising a nine-point demand to local MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia addressed to the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. In the memorandum, members primarily raised their concerns over the problems they are facing in ration distribution.

The main demand raised in the memorandum is that foodgrains distribution under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Kalyan Yojana and Chief Minister Annapurna Yojana should be done simultaneously. At present, consumers have to come twice a month to get their ration, leading to a lot of problems for them.

ALSO READ Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to attend Ramnavmi programmes at Chitrakoot and Orchha

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 10:12 PM IST